Daviess County Sheriff investigating police impersonator

The Daviess County Sheriff's Department is asking for your help in an investigation involving an individual impersonating an officer.

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 1:21 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

According to a news release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, a white male dressed in a law enforcement-style uniform stopped a citizen on Highway 6 near Gallatin and issued the citizen citations from New York state.

The man was driving a vehicle described as a black Dodge Charger with police markings with emergency lights inside.

There was an unknown make, white cargo-style van driving in front of the citizen's vehicle that may have been working with the posing individual.

If you have any information involving the investigation, call the Daviess County Sheriff's Department at 660-663-2031.

Today will be another warm and sunny day with highs back in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will be slightly higher today due to the increased humidity. Temperatures will start to rapidly warm on Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values both days will likely be near or at the triple digits. Rain chances will start to increase Friday night into the weekend as a cold front approaches our area. Temperatures will cool into the lower 90s for the weekend with highs back in the 80s for the beginning of next week.
