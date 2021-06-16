Daviess County Sheriff investigating police impersonator

(DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo.) The Daviess County Sheriff's Department is asking for your help in an investigation involving an individual impersonating an officer.

According to a news release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, a white male dressed in a law enforcement-style uniform stopped a citizen on Highway 6 near Gallatin and issued the citizen citations from New York state.

The man was driving a vehicle described as a black Dodge Charger with police markings with emergency lights inside.

There was an unknown make, white cargo-style van driving in front of the citizen's vehicle that may have been working with the posing individual.

If you have any information involving the investigation, call the Daviess County Sheriff's Department at 660-663-2031.