Day three of Webb murder trial

The man accused of killing St. Joseph's Cody Harter in a road rage incident took the stand in his own murder trial.

Posted: Aug 5, 2021 10:26 AM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(INDEPENDENCE, Mo.) Yesterday, in a Jackson County courtroom, the man accused of killing St. Joseph's Cody Harter in a road rage incident took the stand in his own murder trial.

Nicholas Webb of Pleasant Hill told jurors he stabbed the 23-year-old harter in self defense.

Webb admitted he and Harter got into an altercation on I-470 and pulled off the road together.

But Webb said Harter initiated contact between the two by grabbing his arm and that Webb pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed harter in self defense.

Webb then said he panicked and drove off because he was a convicted felon, convicted in a 1981 Cass county murder.

The trial is set to head to the jury this afternoon.

