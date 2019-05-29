Daylight reveals tornado damage in Linwood, Kansas

(CNN) -- Parts of Kansas are recovering from another terrifying evening of tornadoes -- the 13th consecutive day that twisters have struck the US.

A massive, rain-wrapped tornado ripped by Linwood, Kansas, outside Kansas City on Tuesday evening, and dozens of homes on Linwood's outskirts are "all gone," Mayor Brian Christenson told CNN.

At least one tornado and severe storms ravaged areas there and in nearby Douglas County, Kansas, destroying stretches of homes and businesses. At least 12 people were injured in the severe weather, officials said.

The tornado near Linwood leveled Brian Hahn's home while he and his family were huddled in the basement under a mattress.

"I could hear it was over us and I saw my bedroom just leave," he told CNN affiliate KMBC. "It was gone."

"I feel lucky I'm alive."