DeKalb Co. Sheriff: Couple admits to locking 9-year-old with autism in cage for hours

(DEKALB COUNTY, Mo.) Two Maysville women were charged for child abuse after admitting to locking a 9-year-old with autism in a bunk-bed cage.

The child’s mother, 35-year-old Katrina England, and her wife, 39-year-old Debra England, were both charged with child abuse and child endangerment.

The Dekalb County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the Maysville home on Tuesday with Children's Division to investigate allegations of abuse, neglect, unsanitary living conditions, and possible drug use in the home.

When they arrived they were able to confirm the allegations.

During the investigation, deputies found the child's bunk style bed was fashioned with 2x4's running vertical on the bottom bunk to keep the child from escaping, along with a plywood door. The bottom bunk did not have a mattress, deputies reported only a sleeping bag.

Throughout the home deputies observed animal feces, urine stains, and cigarette butts scattered on the floor. They also found cockroaches and unsanitary conditions in the kitchen, and reported there were piles of trash on the front porch. Deputies said the ceiling of the living room was non-existent and ceiling rafters were visible.

The two women admitted that they locked the child in the cage for 12 hours at a time. Katrina admitted to leaving her child locked in the cage while leaving the house multiple times over the course of several months.

The two women were taken into custody and the child was taken into protective custody with the Department of Social Services.