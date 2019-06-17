Endangered person advisory issued for missing 23-year-old Leah Dawson

(DEKALB COUNTY, Mo.) The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department has issued an endangered person advisory for 23-year-old Leah Marie Dawson who has been missing since June 4.

Dawson is a white female, 5 foot 1 inch tall, and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has brown hair, blue eyes, and light complexion.

She was last seen with her boyfriend in the Cameron area around June 4. Dawson has made no contact with her family, which the sheriff's office says is not normal. Dawson left all of her belongings and cat at her last known place of residence in Maysville. She has no working cell phone and no vehicle.

Anyone who sees Dawson or has any information regarding the case should immediately call 911 or contact the nearest law enforcement agency. People can also call the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department at 816-44-5802.