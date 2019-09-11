DeKalb County Sheriff's Office trying to identify subject involved in car, purse theft

(DEKALB COUNTY, Mo.) The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a subject that was possibly involved in stealing a purse and two vehicles.

According to the sheriff's office, on September 7, a blue 2012 Ford Explorer was broken into in DeKalb County and a purse was stolen out of the vehicle. On Wednesday, the subject(s) returned to the same location and stole the Ford Explorer as well as a black 2003 Chevy Silverado.

A debit card that was stolen on September 7 was used at a gas station in St. Joseph by a subject who is pictured above.

Anyone with information or knows who that person is, is urged to contact the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office at 816-449-5802.