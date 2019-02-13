DeKalb County agent named Conservation Agent of the Year

(DEKALB COUNTY, Mo.) A DeKalb County agent, Mark McNeely, from the Missouri Department of Conservation has been recognized as the Conservation Agent of the Year by the United Bow Hunters of Missouri.

"It is very humbling to be awarded that," McNeely said.

McNeely has been serving in DeKalb County for over four years.

"My main priority is enforcing the wildlife code of Missouri," he said. "Which includes the wildlife regulations as far as hunting, fishing, and trapping, recreational use of our conservation areas and public lands in Missouri."

McNeely grew up in Daviess County and graduated from the training academy in 2014. He says he is happy to be working in the area that he is from.

"I'm very fortunate to be close to home," he said. "I get to know a lot of people that I grew up knowing so I like that interaction and I really like the community here."

McNeely said he spends a lot of time at Pony Express Lake but works in the entire county. Each day brings something different from working in the field to doing outreach at area schools.

"It's amazing how many different things a conservation agent actually does that the public may not know we are involved with," he said. "You just never know what you are going to encounter when we are out working so you have to be prepared for anything at any time."

Getting recognized with awards like this is appreciated but not his main goal.

"I don't set out with the mindset of accomplishing or achieving those awards every single year by any means. I just set out with the mindset to do my job, do it well, and whatever happens after that happens," McNeely said.

Only four years on the job, McNeely says he hopes to continue to do the job he loves.

"I'm involved in so many different things, involved in the community I live in here in DeKalb County. And I really enjoy that. I really enjoy what I do so I don't see myself going anywhere," he added.