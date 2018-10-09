DeKalb County authorities, KCPD team up to apprehend alleged thieves

(DeKalb County, Mo.)— Two people are in custody in connection to theft in northwest Missouri according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

In a news release shared on Facebook, authorities said they worked with the Kansas City Police Department to apprehend the suspects and recover stolen property.

The investigation began over the weekend when deputies took a theft report in southern DeKalb County. The victim told authorities three ATVs, two motorcycles, two air compressors, two jet skis, a trailer and other items were stolen between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Deputies said the victim captured a photo of the suspects, two males, using a game camera. The sheriff’s office shared that photo on social media in hopes of identifying the men in the picture. During their investigation, they received information that one of the males in the photo lives in Kansas City, Mo.

The sheriff’s office said at that time, they contacted KCPD to investigate. Their detectives met the theft victim at the residence where they were able to identify some of his property.

According to the release, detectives contacted a woman inside the home who said her son and boyfriend were still inside and refused to come out. An eight-hour standoff ensued.

DeKalb County authorities said during the standoff, KCPD swat used armored vehicles and drones to surround the home. Shortly after dark, officers forced their way into the home and used mace to draw the suspects out. The news release said two suspects were hiding from authorities in a hidden compartment between the walls.

The release said all stolen items stolen from DeKalb County were recovered, along with numerous other items including vehicles.

“The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public for your assistance in helping return stolen items to the victims of DeKalb County and putting the suspects in custody,” the release said. “We would also like to thank the business owners who took video off their parking lot footage of the suspects driving on the gravel road showing the video used in the theft.”

The original post with the suspect photo was shared over 900 times.

The names of the suspects were not included in the release.