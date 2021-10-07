DeKalb County Sheriff seeking information on potential law enforcement impersonator

(DEKALB COUNTY, Mo) The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information on a suspicious person.

In a post to social media, the sheriff’s office said that a man approached a resident and asked for someone who is not from the area.

The man displayed a badge and led the resident to believe he was law enforcement. The man refused to identify himself or the agency he supposedly worked for.

The sheriff’s office says that this is not typical practices of law enforcement and believe he is impersonating a law enforcement officer.

If anyone recognizes the subject, contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 816-449-5802.

The sheriff’s office also advises that if this situation happens to you, contact law enforcement to confirm the person’s identity.