DeKalb County Sheriff seeking information on potential law enforcement impersonator

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information on a suspicious person who they believe is impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Posted: Oct 7, 2021 10:23 AM
Updated: Oct 7, 2021 10:28 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(DEKALB COUNTY, Mo) The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information on a suspicious person.

In a post to social media, the sheriff’s office said that a man approached a resident and asked for someone who is not from the area.

The man displayed a badge and led the resident to believe he was law enforcement. The man refused to identify himself or the agency he supposedly worked for.

The sheriff’s office says that this is not typical practices of law enforcement and believe he is impersonating a law enforcement officer.
If anyone recognizes the subject, contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 816-449-5802.

The sheriff’s office also advises that if this situation happens to you, contact law enforcement to confirm the person’s identity.

Patchy dense fog has developed across the area this morning. Today we will have gradually clearing skies with sunshine returning late this afternoon. Temperatures will remain seasonal with highs in the mid 70s. Similar to yesterday, most of the day will be dry but a few sprinkles can not be ruled out. Temperatures will start to warm up on Friday with highs back in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will become breezy from the south on Saturday pushing temperatures into the mid to upper 80s. A cold front will move through the area Sunday giving us some scattered rain chances late Sunday night. Rain chances will increase on Monday as temperatures cool into the lower 70s. Rain chances look to stay minimal on Tuesday with another rain chance returning Wednesday.
