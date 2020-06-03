DeKalb County sheriff killed in crash

(OSBORN, Mo.) DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Clark died Wednesday in a crash while responding to assist another deputy.

According to Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett, the accident happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 36 and M Highway near Osborn.

Puett said Sheriff Clark was on his way to assist another deputy when the crash happened. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Clark's vehicle had its emergency lights on when it collided with an SUV. Four people in the SUV were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known.

Clark was rushed to the hospital where he later died, according to Puett.

"It is the with extreme sadness that we report that DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Clark was killed today in a traffic crash while responding to assist a deputy," Sheriff Puett stated in a Facebook post. "The men and women of the Sheriff's Office want to extend our deepest heartfelt condolences to Sheriff Andy Clark's family, and the brave men and women of the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office."

No details have been released around the nature of the incident Sheriff Clark was responding to. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.