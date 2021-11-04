DeKalb students to participate in new, innovative challenge coin program

(RUSHVILLE, Mo.) A Buchanan County Deputy is working to promote students to perform good deeds in Rushville.

Buchanan County Deputy Scott Vanover, the School Resource Officer at DeKalb Middle and High school, has created a challenge program among the student body with potential rewards.

Vanover was inspired by challenge coins that are used to reward members of an organization, and wanted to implement a similar idea throughout the Buchanan County R-IV School District.

"I wanted to recognize kids who went above and beyond," said Deputy Scott Vanover.

Ultimately, the “Above and Beyond” program would challenge and reward students for going above and beyond inside and outside the classroom. When recognized for their act of kindness or good deed, the student will receive a special coin.

"This program is not academic based, it's not performance based; it's based on your character," said the SRO. "Kids could have the opportunity to earn a challenge coin as a reward for having good citizenship, demonstrating good behavior, just promoting themselves in a positive role-model throughout the community."

With the help of the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department, Vanover designed coins to handout to the students after performing a good deed.

The face of the coin features the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office badge, while the back of the coin represents the DeKalb Tigers Middle-High School name and logo or the Rushville Tigers Elementary School name and logo.

Rushville Elementary Principal Yvonne Black loved the idea of the program when it was first presented to the district. Black said she and the rest of the staff are excited to reward students in this manor and watch them do good deeds for one another.

“We’ve been trying to think of ways to acknowledge these kids that go above and beyond,” said Black. “So when this was presented, it was a way to take it and go with it.”

For Black, the younger students will come as a challenge when recognizing what is a rewarding deed, especially for the preschoolers.

“I’m wondering if we’re not even going to know until those situations arise,” the Rushville Principal explained. “Hopefully with the range of education and experience, we’ll be able to pick those kids out and notice those things right away.”

The school district liked the idea so much, they plan to take it up a notch and give students incentives if they choose to cash in a coin.

As for rewards, staff members at the middle school and high school are working on appropriate incentives.

"I don't know of any other program in this area or the state of Missouri or even maybe even across the United States, that has something like we're doing here in Buchanan County," said Vanover. "It's pretty unique and I think it's pretty exciting."

Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett has worked with Vanover for many years. Puett is excited to see the program take off and hopefully spread throughout other schools in the area.

"I'll tell you this is the first program I've heard of like this," said Sheriff Bill Puett. A collaboration between a law enforcement agency and school doing it this way."

The ultimate goal is to build a strong bond and trust between students and law enforcement, while challenging students to go above and beyond each and every day.

Sheriff Puett shared a Facebook post detailing the "Above and Beyond" challenge coin program, highlighting Deputy Scott Vanover and the impact the program can have on students.