Deadly accidents up in Missouri ahead of holiday weekend

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers said deadly accidents are up 15% from last year in the Show-Me State.

With the holiday weekend fast approaching, state troopers want drivers to know, they'll be out in force.

"It's going to be all hands on deck this weekend just like any other weekend," Sgt Jake Angle MSHP Troop H said.

In a tweet, the Highway patrol's general headquarters said last Tuesday that they investigated 5 crashes which killed 7 people.

MSHP said they will be doing their part to make sure roads are safe, but they also say they know its a job they can't do alone.

"I'd love to be sitting in the back seat telling somebody to slow down, put their seat belt on, and stay off their phone," Angle said.

Troopers acknowledge the messages are tried and true, but they're worth repeating in efforts to keep drivers safe

"We need the public to buckle up, slow down obey all traffic laws," Angle said. "It's critically important."

In addition to extra patrols on the roads, state troopers also want to remind drivers to use star 55, should they encounter any problems on the roads, or wish to report harmful driving behavior.