Debris jam causes flooding along Contrary Creek

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A debris jam along Contrary Creek led to major flooding in parts of southside St. Joseph after heavy rains Monday morning.

Early morning rains dumped as much as five inches of rain, creating flooding conditions.

"Anytime you get five inches of rain in a short period of time it's just hard to stop it," said Buchanan County Commissioner Ron Hook.

Hook said debris piled up below the bridge at Marie and Parker roads.

"We got a call on Friday about logs piling up between here and JJ," said Hook. "We went down to where we could see and couldn't find anything. Obviously, with this five inch rain they all congregated right here at Marie.

High water made some roads impassable and sent water rescues crews into action. Firefighters rescued at least six people early Monday morning after flood waters left them stranded in their homes.

"200 to 300 people live in the area and are probably affected by water in some way," Hook said. "It's really sad all these people got this mud and water in their homes and yards."

The City of St. Joseph has set up a temporary shelter for displaced residents at the Civic Arena.