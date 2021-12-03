December Turkey Voucher Distribution at Second Harvest Food Bank

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Second Harvest distributed December turkey vouchers this morning, helping families put a good meal on the table this holiday season.

“Today’s a fun day at second harvest, we’re handing out vouchers for holiday meals,” said Andrew Foster, Volunteer Coordinator at Second Harvest Food Bank.

Thursday morning, those that did not receive the November turkey voucher were eligible to come in and receive a December turkey voucher. No qualifications were necessary, people just needed a photo I.D. to receive a voucher.

“So families pick up a voucher, and then they come back to receive all that yummy food,” said Foster.

According to Second Harvest, there was a good turnout Thursday morning.

“Yeah there've been quite a few people, I didn’t expect that many here today but it’s really good there’s a lot of people coming through,” said Natalie Smith, Intern for Second Harvest Food Bank.

There's a great need here in the community, especially with the holidays coming up.

“We know there are a lot of families struggling particularly around the holidays, food costs have just shot up, heating bills are expected to go high throughout the course of the winter months,” said Foster.

Over 1500 meals will be given to families this year in total, between the November and December turkey vouchers.

“Second Harvest seeks to stand in the gap with our partner agencies and our mobile pantries to help families at a minimum have sufficient food so that they can care for their families,” said Foster.

All those receiving the December vouchers will be able to pick up their holiday meal in a few weeks, scheduled to be distributed on December 23rd.

“So families who have picked up those vouchers will come through our parking lot here and they’ll just drive up and walk up and all that product will be placed in their vehicle: the turkey, the box, a whole bunch of fresh produce, and then on they go,” said Foster

“It’s really exciting to see everybody come through and you can actually see the people you’re helping and physically put that food in their car and physically put that food in their car that’s gonna go home with them,” said Smith.