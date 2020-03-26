Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Decreased traffic forces city buses to modify routes

Bus staff said ridership is down about 50%

Posted: Mar 26, 2020 7:22 PM
Updated: Mar 26, 2020 7:51 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH. Mo.) Decreased traffic in the city has led to some minor changes to the city's bus routes.

St. Joe Transit staff said ridership has dropped almost 50% over the past few days as many businesses are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The bus service will modify five routes described as the least used by patrons, the routes will now be exclusively available on demand. 

The changes will not affect the buses' most traveled routes that run through midtown.

"Everyone will still have the same opportunities for service," Michelle Schultz, general manager St. Joe Transit said."We're trying to better utilize the buses and facilities we have."   

Schultz also said changes in ridership have had an effect on staffing, adding that she's had to furlough some workers during the city's shelter in place ordinance. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Maryville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Cameron
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
A cloudy start this morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and we stayed in the clouds into the the afternoon and evening. Temperatures stayed on the mild side into the afternoon hours. With little to no sunshine we still warmed up into the mid 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories