Decreased traffic forces city buses to modify routes

(ST. JOSEPH. Mo.) Decreased traffic in the city has led to some minor changes to the city's bus routes.

St. Joe Transit staff said ridership has dropped almost 50% over the past few days as many businesses are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The bus service will modify five routes described as the least used by patrons, the routes will now be exclusively available on demand.

The changes will not affect the buses' most traveled routes that run through midtown.

"Everyone will still have the same opportunities for service," Michelle Schultz, general manager St. Joe Transit said."We're trying to better utilize the buses and facilities we have."

Schultz also said changes in ridership have had an effect on staffing, adding that she's had to furlough some workers during the city's shelter in place ordinance.