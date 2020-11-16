Clear
Deer harvest numbers down for opening weekend in Missouri compared to 2019

Hunters harvested 80,525 deer.

Posted: Nov 16, 2020 12:52 PM

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Fewer deer were killed during the opening weekend of the firearms season compared to last year.

Hunters harvested 80,525 deer. Last year, hunters checked 88,760 deer during the opening weekend.

Top harvest counties this year were Howell with 1,499 deer checked, Bollinger with 1,453, and Franklin with 1,446.

The firearms deer season runs through next Tuesday, Nov. 24. Archery deer season opens Nov. 25 through Jan. 15. Youth firearms season is Nov. 27-29. The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs Dec. 4-6 followed by the alternative methods portion Dec. 26 through Jan. 5.


