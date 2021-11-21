Defense shuts down Cowboys as the Chiefs improve to 7-4

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs defense held the Dallas Cowboys to just 276 yards of total offense Sunday afternoon.

The defense led the Chiefs to a 19-9 win against the Cowboys.

Defensive lineman Chris Jones finished with 3.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. Frank Clark added in a sack and forced fumble. Charvarius Ward picked off Dak Prescott at the end of the first half and L'Jarius Sneed picked off a pass to finish off the Cowboys.

The Chiefs improve to 7-4 on the season and head into their bye week.