Defense shuts down Cowboys as the Chiefs improve to 7-4

The Kansas City Chiefs defense held the Dallas Cowboys to just 276 yards of total offense Sunday afternoon.

Posted: Nov 21, 2021 10:44 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs defense held the Dallas Cowboys to just 276 yards of total offense Sunday afternoon.

The defense led the Chiefs to a 19-9 win against the Cowboys.

Defensive lineman Chris Jones finished with 3.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. Frank Clark added in a sack and forced fumble. Charvarius Ward picked off Dak Prescott at the end of the first half and L'Jarius Sneed picked off a pass to finish off the Cowboys.

The Chiefs improve to 7-4 on the season and head into their bye week. 

