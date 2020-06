(DEKALB COUNTY, Mo.) The Dekalb County Water District has issued a boil advisory due to an 8-inch water main break.

The boil advisory affects the cities of Stewartsville, Clarksdale, and customers north of 36 Highway.

According to the water district, the line was hit Sunday afternoon around 1:00 p.m.

If customers have any questions or concerns please call 816-393-5311.