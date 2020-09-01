Demolition begins on St. Patrick's school

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After 107 years, a historic school in St. Joseph is torn down.

St. Patrick's Catholic School started demolition on the building on Monday morning. The three-floor building that opened in 1913 has been closed down since 2007. After years of non-operation and maintenance repairs, it was decided to tear the building down.

"The best thing to do is demo the building and try to start over with something new a few years down the road," said Earl Puett who is the maintenance manager at St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

Puett said that the building suffered a major water leak a few years back, and since then, more issues have occurred that made matters worse.

"The exterior of the building, the roofs, were not in good shape," said Puett. "They're leaking on the upper part of the building up where the gymnasium is at.

Before demolition began, the school was opened up one last time to allow alumni and the community to tour the halls and pick up memorabilia.

"It's sad to see part of our history, part of our parish; and it's a piece of anybody that ever attended St. Patrick's at a mass, at school, at an event," said Deacon John Nash. "It's a touching moment for us all."

John's wife and three kids attended St. Patrick's while he was a coach. He said the sense of community at St. Patrick's was unlike any other.

"There was no discrepancy on anything but family. If we weren't a relative, you were a relative. Everybody was connected."

The St. Patrick's community is devastated that the building needs to be torn down, but they have hope that the school's community and legacy will live on forever.

"We will remain strong," said Deacon John Nash.

Fr. Jonathan Davis of St. Patrick's Catholic Church said that the legacy of the church is really in the hearts of the people here; their strong faith. "That's what built the school."

Puett added that another big factor was that there was a crack in the church bell tower. Contractors said there is not enough room to start construction on the bell tower with the school located next to it.

Demolition will last around two weeks. The church hopes to have another building take the place of the school in the future to host first communion, CCD, and RCIA classes and more.