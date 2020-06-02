Clear

Demonstrators move to south side for fourth day of protests in St. Joseph

Many of the protestors were also at Sunday's protests where St. Joseph Chief of Police Chris Connally spoke to the crowd. They said the positive outcome from that protest is one of the reasons why they still feel the need to keep speaking out.

Posted: Jun 2, 2020 9:22 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Protests continued in St. Joseph as demonstrators took their message to the south side.

They met near the intersection of King Hill and Alabama Avenues Monday afternoon.

Many of the protestors were also at Sunday's protests where St. Joseph Chief of Police Chris Connally spoke to the crowd.

They said the positive outcome from that protest is one of the reasons why they still feel the need to keep speaking out.

“In my opinion, that’s just one step into getting the peace,” Dante Graves said. “Not necessarily globally but small steps definitely help, that will get our word out.”

The group says reception to their message has been mostly positive.

They are in the process of planning additional protests.

A dry summer-like forecast is expected for a few days for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Afternoon highs in the region will climb to the mid-80s to low 90s.
