Deputies arrest one suspect, look for at least one other after robbery Sunday

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Deputies arrested an individual Sunday afternoon in connection to a robbery near Parker Road and the suspects shooting at law enforcement officers.

Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said deputies spotted an SUV at a gas station on 22nd and Messanie that was reported to be the getaway car in a robbery Sunday afternoon. The suspects in the SUV took off and fired gunshots at the law enforcement cars chasing them.

The suspects then jumped out of the SUV and attempted to run away. Deputies caught and arrested one of the suspects but Puett said they are looking for at least one individual who got away.