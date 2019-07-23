Deputies searching for two missing Wisconsin brothers in northwest Missouri

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) Clinton County deputies are seeking the public's help in locating two missing brothers from Wisconsin after an abandoned vehicle was found Monday.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, deputies were contacted by Caldwell County Sheriff's Office regarding an abandoned vehicle located at a commuter lot in Holt, Missouri.

The vehicle was determined to be driven by two missing brothers from Wisconsin. These men, 24-year-old Justin Diemel and 35-year-old Nicholas Diemel, were last heard from on July 21.

Justin Diemel is a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He weighs 200 pounds, is 5 feet 11 inches, and is from Cameron.

Nicholas Diemel is a white male with black hair and hazel eyes. He weighs 210 pounds, is 5 feet 7 inches, and is from Cameron.

The two brothers traveled for business in Caldwell and Clinton counties from Wisconsin.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Clinton County Sheriff's Office at their TIPS line at 816-632-8477.