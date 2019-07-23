Clear

Deputies searching for two missing Wisconsin brothers in northwest Missouri

Clinton County deputies are seeking the public's help in locating two missing brothers from Wisconsin after an abandoned vehicle was found Monday.

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 6:56 PM
Updated: Jul 23, 2019 7:18 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) Clinton County deputies are seeking the public's help in locating two missing brothers from Wisconsin after an abandoned vehicle was found Monday.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, deputies were contacted by Caldwell County Sheriff's Office regarding an abandoned vehicle located at a commuter lot in Holt, Missouri.

The vehicle was determined to be driven by two missing brothers from Wisconsin. These men, 24-year-old Justin Diemel and 35-year-old Nicholas Diemel, were last heard from on July 21.

Justin Diemel is a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He weighs 200 pounds, is 5 feet 11 inches, and is from Cameron.

Nicholas Diemel is a white male with black hair and hazel eyes. He weighs 210 pounds, is 5 feet 7 inches, and is from Cameron.

The two brothers traveled for business in Caldwell and Clinton counties from Wisconsin.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Clinton County Sheriff's Office at their TIPS line at 816-632-8477.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Wednesday through Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 80s. By the weekend, temperatures do climb back into the upper 80s to lower 90s. The dry & sunny weather is expected to continue.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events