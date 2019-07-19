Despite deadline dilemma, FEMA wants Holt Co. residents to seek help

(MOUND CITY, Mo.) The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is bringing crews in to help with flood relief efforts in Holt County.

The government agency is assisting those in the area affected by this year’s historic flooding.

People who live in the area described how bad the flooding has been this year, Chris Boeten, a flood victim said he experienced "total devastation" after the floods.

Boeten said the toughest part, however, was not being able to see a way forward.

"It was not knowing the timeframe of getting your life back together," Boeten said.

Boeten later said he has since received money from FEMA to help rebuild his home.

Officials with the agency want Holt County residents to reach out to them for assistance despite what they may have heard about deadlines.

"Whether you’ve been impacted by the March storms or the April storms we want to encourage people to come out to the Disaster Recovery Centers if you've been directly impacted" Nikki Gaskins, media relations specialist said.

The government agency said they want people to know that just because flood victims may not qualify for a specific program doesn’t mean they can’t help. FEMA agents said that residents whose homes were damaged solely by the March flooding and thus would not qualify for assistance through them could get connected with officials with the Small Business Administration for help.

These options they say will help get residents back on their feet

"Talk to us!" Gaskins said. "We want to know what your concerns are so we can all work collectively together to help everyone back on the road to recovery."

Residents in need of help are asked to contact their insurance company before seeking FEMA assistance. Aside from this Sunday (7/21), The Disaster Recovery Center located at the Mound City High School will be open Mon-Sun 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.