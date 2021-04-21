Details emerge about St. Joseph cop charged with assault

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police officers went to a residence in St. Joseph to find and serve an arrest warrant on April 6.

St. Joseph police officer, Sgt. James Langston, and other police officers were on the scene when Navada McEvoy fell through the ceiling of the residence while attempting to hide, according to court documents.

Police then handcuffed and placed him under arrest, according to the documents. The court filings also allege that even though McEvoy was not resisting arrest, and was handcuffed, Langston proceeded to slap him multiple times.

The details were contained in recently filed court documents against Langston, 48, who was charged with fourth-degree assault of a special victim, a Class A misdemeanor. He is facing up to one year in county jail, and/or a fine not to exceed $2,000.

Langston has been suspended from the police department without pay and is scheduled to appear in court on May 24.