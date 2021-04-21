Clear
Details emerge about St. Joseph cop charged with assault

Posted: Apr 21, 2021 10:11 AM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police officers went to a residence in St. Joseph to find and serve an arrest warrant on April 6.

St. Joseph police officer, Sgt. James Langston, and other police officers were on the scene when Navada McEvoy fell through the ceiling of the residence while attempting to hide, according to court documents.

Police then handcuffed and placed him under arrest, according to the documents. The court filings also allege that even though McEvoy was not resisting arrest, and was handcuffed, Langston proceeded to slap him multiple times.

The details were contained in recently filed court documents against Langston, 48, who was charged with fourth-degree assault of a special victim, a Class A misdemeanor. He is facing up to one year in county jail, and/or a fine not to exceed $2,000.

Langston has been suspended from the police department without pay and is scheduled to appear in court on May 24.

Temperatures have dropped down below freezing for many this morning with mostly clear skies creating a few areas of frost. Today temperatures will struggle to warm up again into the upper 40s and lower 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s again providing another frosty morning on Thursday. Southerly winds will return on Thursday helping to slowly warm temperatures back up into the upper 50s. Most of the day Thursday will be dry but rain chances will start to increase after about 6 PM. Rain chances will continue for the first half of the day Friday before moving out of our area. The weekend looks comfortable and spring like with temperatures in the 60s and 70s under mostly sunny skies. The warm up continues into next week with highs in the 70s and 80s on Monday.
