Detectives treated to special lunch Thursday

A local woman has been providing lunch every week to the detectives working the case of Raelyn Craig. Now that the case has been completed she wanted to show appreciation for their continued work on the case.

Posted: May 21, 2021 12:30 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph detectives were treated to a special lunch Thursday.

Texas roadhouse restaurant opened its doors early only for the detectives.

The event was hosted by a woman close to the family of Raelyn Craig, the two-year old girl who was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting last summer.

The woman has provided meals to the detectives every week they worked the case, and this lunch was planned to celebrate its completion.

Detectives say, the community's support while working difficult cases helps them.

"We hope we never have to work another case like this again," Detective Brendan McGinnis, St. Joseph Police Dept. said.  "We really do appreciate the community rallying around us and we thank them for their support."

All three suspects involved in the shooting have been charged and sentened in the death of Raelyn. 

A few areas of rain are moving through the area this morning and will continue for the next few hours. We will see a bit of a lull in precipitation in the late morning hours before shower and thunderstorm chances pick up during afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will remain around average today with highs in the upper 70s. A few showers and thunderstorms could linger through the day on Friday with skies gradually clearing through the evening hours. Conditions look to dry out this weekend with minimal rain chances. An isolated showers or two cannot be ruled out Saturday evening. Temperatures will continue to warm up this weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s.
