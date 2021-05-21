Detectives treated to special lunch Thursday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph detectives were treated to a special lunch Thursday.

Texas roadhouse restaurant opened its doors early only for the detectives.

The event was hosted by a woman close to the family of Raelyn Craig, the two-year old girl who was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting last summer.

The woman has provided meals to the detectives every week they worked the case, and this lunch was planned to celebrate its completion.

Detectives say, the community's support while working difficult cases helps them.

"We hope we never have to work another case like this again," Detective Brendan McGinnis, St. Joseph Police Dept. said. "We really do appreciate the community rallying around us and we thank them for their support."

All three suspects involved in the shooting have been charged and sentened in the death of Raelyn.