Detox center could be next step in slowing down opioid crisis

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Monday night's city council meeting regarding the opioid crisis in St. Joseph resulted in a major push for a detox center.

The city is now aware of just how bad the numbers are regarding drug addiction and overdose in St. Joseph, and the community is now asking "what happens next?"

City Council member Brian Myers is acting quickly about the issue, and proposing that a detox center is to be built as the city has been absent of one almost ten years now.

"A Detox Center, like what we're proposing, is one additional step that people need to understand that this is not a magic bullet, this is not a cure all, it's something necessary, but there needs to be other components in place to rid the community of addiction issues we have here," said council member Brian Myers.

The city currently has many outpatient healing centers like the St. Kolbe-Puckett Center, but no inpatient services outside of Mosaic LifeCare that allows for the detox process to begin.,

"So if we have a Detox Center, we could get them in, get them cleaned up, get them back on track for four or five days and then they can go into an out-patient medically assisted center and we could save them," said Mark Puckett, co-founder of the St. Kolbe-Puckett Center.

Puckett saying that a detox center would benefit Mosaic LifeCare the most by saving money and saving lives. "And it would benefit everybody. Mosaic would definitely benefit from it because they get a lot of homeless downtown that will passout because they're drunk, nine times out of ten they are transported to Mosaic. If we had a Detox Center, they can be transported to the Detox Center, and dealt with there....now we can save them."

Council member Brian Myers said the council is on board with the plan and the next step is to find the funding for the center. "My aim, is by the end of this month is to have had the mayor and myself and other willing council members sit down with key stakeholders and see what budget we have to work with," said Myers. "And I would like to see something done as far as a formalized plan by May."

Along with a detox center, city leaders would like to implement an education program as well and bring awareness to drug and alcohol addiction.

So far this year, St. Joseph has seen 146 overdoses resulting in five deaths.

For those wanting to immediatley help with the opioid addiction and overdose problem in St. Joseph, visit this link to donate to the St. Kolbe-Puckett Center.