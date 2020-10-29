Differences and deadlines for mail-in and absentee voting in Buchanan County

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The 2020 election is less than a week away and you are down to the wire if mailing in your ballot if you have selected that option.

Depending on what county you live in and what ballot you have, it might almost already be too late.

We spoke to the Postal Service, the County Clerk and the Secretary of State's office to cut through the confusion on voting deadlines.

"Clear as mud" may be the best way to describe the difference between absentee and mail-in voting processes in Missouri.

"A lot of people got mail-in confused with absentee as we all know," Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey said.

Let's start with absentee voting which stops the night before election day.

You can vote absentee by mail or in person as long as you fit one of the pre-defined reasons for voting that way, including if you are at-risk for Covid or you won't be in town on election day.

"If you have an absentee ballot in your possession and you have not mailed it in, and you are leary of mailing it in, bring it to our office," Baack-Garvey said.

The USPS says it's not too late to mail-in your ballot and get it counted by your local clerk's office but the risk it doesn't make it ticks up as the clock ticks down.

"Think about how many more days you have until Tuesday when the mail comes," Baack-Garvey said.

Ballots must be received by the county clerk’s office by 7 p.m. on election day to count.

"When you get your ballot and you know what you are voting on, vote it and get it in the mail,” Baack-Garvey said.

That's all crystal clear, mail-ins, however, are messier. Missourians could request a mail-in ballot this year with no excuse needed.

So if mail-in voters are equally worried about dropping their ballot in the mail, can they surrender their vote at the ballot box?

"See that's the tricky part with mail-in. If you literally requested a mail-in ballot, that's what you wanted because you were obviously nervous and leary of Covid, as the Secretary of State would say, and every election official, you got to mail it in so mail-in ballots have got to be mailed in," Baack-Garvey said.

Not every county is going this route, some are letting voters surrender mail-in ballots.

The Secretary of State's tweet Wednesday showing that between Sunday and Tuesday, more than 150 people surrendered their mail-in ballot.

After confirming that was the case with the Secretary of State's office, the spokesperson explained because the new state laws didn't lay out a specific process, the local election authority's decision is the final say.

"They chose mail-in, that’s what they have to do, they have to mail it in,” Baack-Garvey said.

In Buchanan County, if you chose the mail-in route you better drop it in the mail and ASAP.

"I'm not trying to suppress the mail-in voters that requested the actual mail-in ballot but that's what you get when you sign up for that. You have to mail it in and that's why I'm saying the sooner the better to get it here," Baack-Garvey said.

Because you don't have another option.

A federal appeals court ruled last week that according to Missouri law, mail-in ballots must be delivered by the USPS to the election offices by 7 p.m. election day to count.