Director of Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services resigns

Governor Mike Parson named Deputy Chief of Staff Robert Knodell as Acting Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Posted: Apr 20, 2021 1:57 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Governor Mike Parson announced Tuesday that Deputy Chief of Staff Robery Knodell will be the Acting Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services effective immediately.

Knodell has been the Deputy Chief of Staff for Parson since 2017. According to a statement, Knodell has "played an integral part in the state’s COVID-19 response efforts and taken a leading role in vaccine rollout and distribution in Missouri.

This announcement followed the governor accepting the letter of resignation from Dr. Randall Williams. 

“Dr. Williams has been a huge asset to Missouri, especially this past year in dealing with COVID-19,” Parson said. “We greatly appreciate all the work he has done for the people of our state and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

