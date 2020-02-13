Director of Secondary Education to leave St. Joseph School District at end of school year

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph School District Director of Secondary Education Chris Hubbuch will leave his position at the end of June to become the assistant superintendent in the Fulton Public School District.

Hubbuch was named to the position this week.

Hubbuch has been with the St. Joseph School District since 2016. Before joining the school district, he worked as a middle school principal and assistant principal in the Excelsior Springs School District.

During his time with the SJSD, Hubbuch worked to implement multi-tiered systems of support, school attendance initiatives and is involved in workforce development programming in the St. Joseph community.