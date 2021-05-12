Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Disc golf is taking flight in St. Joseph

The sport became wildly popular around the country when the pandemic began, and the Bartlett Parkway Disc Golf Course in St. Joseph reflected what was happening around the country.

Posted: May 12, 2021 6:46 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Disc golf is taking off around the country and here in St. Joseph.

The sport originally came to town in 2013 on the campus of Missouri Western which introduced a nine-hole course. A few years later, a group of disc golfers in town approached the Director of Parks and Recreation Chuck Kempf to build a new one.

The new fully-sized disc golf course is located on the iconic parkway and has drawn in hundreds of newcomers to the game. 

"Everyday I see brand new people out here that I've never seen before. It's crazy right now," said Sayler Osburn, the Vice President of the St. Joe Disc Golf Club. 

The sport became wildly popular around the country when the pandemic began, and the Bartlett Parkway Disc Golf Course in St. Joseph reflected what was happening around the country. 

"I've been coming out ever since COVID started so it's just been a thing that I've kind of fell in love with you know cause there wasn't anything I could really do. I was out of work for awhile so I kinda just came out here and fell in love and just couldn't stop playing," said Collin Easter. "A couple of my friends played and then I found this group and I started coming to league every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday and I've been going strong ever since."

To put numbers into perspective, the Professional Disc Golf Association added over 100,000 new members, almost doubling the number of players to the game.

"You know, last year was crazy and all hectic and not great for tons of people, but for this, it was really like a perfect storm of it's a safe activity to do because you're outside, you're spread out from everyone, no shared equipment, but you can still get out and do it even in a pandemic."

For Sayler Osborn, his role of Vice President consists of keeping up the maintenance of the course and scheduling league nights which are on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.  The course will also host a tournament on July 10th. 

Osborn said there are currently 60 paying members of the St. Joe Disc Golf Club and over 500 members on the Facebook page. For more information on joining and league nights, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 60°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 60°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 61°
Atchison
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 59°
Lots of sunshine across the area today with temperatures warming into the mid 60s. Tomorrow will be a similar day with highs warming into the mid to upper 60s. Cloud will start to build into the area late Thursday night into Friday morning. Rain chances will start to increase early Friday morning with scattered showers likely for the first half of the day on Friday. Several more rounds of rain are likely this weekend as highs warm into the low to mid 70s. A few thunderstorms are possibly as well but severe weather is not likely at this time. Rainfall could be moderate to heavy at times. Rain chances and warm temperatures are set to continue into next week. Friday through Monday most areas could see around 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain totals.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories