(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Robidoux Resident Theatre will be showcasing their performance of Disney's "Newsies" this weekend at the Missouri Theatre.

The Disney film turned Tony Award - winning musical follows the story of young newsboy Jack Kelly as he gathers together teenage "newsies" from around New York to strike against the rising distribution prices of newspapers.

“It’s different from a lot of musicals that are currently on and off Broadway," Joey Myers, playing Jack Kelly, said. "There's a lot of messages in the show and very hidden. Like, there's a great story of a love connection, or a band of brothers or the little guy taking down Galieth."

The story was based on true events that happened in New York in 1899. The cast and crew said they have been rehearsing both on and off-stage for almost nine weeks.

“We get notes every night after rehearsals, we get notes again before the show starts," Myers said. "Not only do we spend time on stage and at rehearsals, we have to spend double if not triple the amount of time at home working by ourselves and on our own.”

The show's director, Carol Myers, said it's not only the actors putting in the hard work to make the musical come together but the backstage crew as well.

“We have someone who built the printing press from scratch. You know, someone who has that talent and is willing to donate that to the theatre is incredible," Myers said. "We have three murals - two pieces together and one seperate - and someone used their talent and painted those for us and donated that.”

The show runs Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at the Missouri Theatre.

Tickets can be found by clicking the link here.