Dispensary holds ribbon cutting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph medical marijuana dispensary is a step closer to opening to the public.

Vertical Enterprise Dispensary held its ribbon cutting Thursday with Chamber of Commerce officials on-hand to celebrate the new business.

The dispensary's cultivation facility is already open.

Staff there are preparing to prepare plants for retail.

After that, the products will fill-up display cases at the new shop on the Belt Highway.

After two years of working toward this point, the staff at Vertical say they're proud.

"We always wanted to be the best. We wanted to have the best facility, the best dispensary. We really wanted to make the community proud and I kind of think we nailed it so I couldn't be happier,” Chris McHugh, Vertical President said.

Vertical's Dispensary will have its grand opening July 24th.

This weekend, the staff is working with a telehealth company to help people get their medical marijuana card.

The patient drive opens at 10 a.m. Saturday at the dispensary and closes at 4.