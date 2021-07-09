Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Dispensary holds ribbon cutting

A St. Joseph medical marijuana dispensary is a step closer to opening to the public.

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 10:29 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph medical marijuana dispensary is a step closer to opening to the public.

Vertical Enterprise Dispensary held its ribbon cutting Thursday with Chamber of Commerce officials on-hand to celebrate the new business.

The dispensary's cultivation facility is already open.

Staff there are preparing to prepare plants for retail.

After that, the products will fill-up display cases at the new shop on the Belt Highway.

After two years of working toward this point, the staff at Vertical say they're proud.

"We always wanted to be the best. We wanted to have the best facility, the best dispensary. We really wanted to make the community proud and I kind of think we nailed it so I couldn't be happier,” Chris McHugh, Vertical President said.

Vertical's Dispensary will have its grand opening July 24th.

This weekend, the staff is working with a telehealth company to help people get their medical marijuana card.

The patient drive opens at 10 a.m. Saturday at the dispensary and closes at 4.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Heat and humidity return to the area today with highs in the low to mid 90s. Today heat index values will likely be between 100-103. Most of today will be dry, but late tonight into the overnight hours, shower and thunderstorm chances will return. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side tonight into early tomorrow morning. Scattered thunderstorms will continue off and on on Saturday, but the risk for severe weather looks to shift to our south. Conditions will slowly dry out on Sunday but a few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder will still be possible across the area. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Next week looks to start off dry with temperatures remaining below average.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories