Distillery lends a helping hand in combating coronavirus

Holladay Distellery stalled its bourbon production for the moment in order to begin making hand sanitizer.

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 3:08 PM
Updated: Apr 9, 2020 5:32 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(WESTON, Mo.) A local distillery is switching things up in order to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Holladay Distillery stalled it's bourbon production for the moment in order to begin making hand sanitizer.

The company said it has already produced 10,000 gallons of hand sanitizer and it is already sold out.

"15,000 bottles of half-gallons that were donated to health care facilities and first responders," Jordan Germano from Holladay Distillery said. "Then we sold 48,000 of the 200 milliliter bottles to the public to help fund the efforts to provide hand sanitizer for health care."

Any business or organization looking to order hand sanitizer from Holladay Distillery,  CLICK HERE.

A sunny and very windy Thursday across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Sunny skies and below normal temperatures were found across the area Thursday afternoon as another strong cold front has made its way into the area bringing cooler air and strong winds with it.
