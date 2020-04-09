(WESTON, Mo.) A local distillery is switching things up in order to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.
Holladay Distillery stalled it's bourbon production for the moment in order to begin making hand sanitizer.
The company said it has already produced 10,000 gallons of hand sanitizer and it is already sold out.
"15,000 bottles of half-gallons that were donated to health care facilities and first responders," Jordan Germano from Holladay Distillery said. "Then we sold 48,000 of the 200 milliliter bottles to the public to help fund the efforts to provide hand sanitizer for health care."
Any business or organization looking to order hand sanitizer from Holladay Distillery, CLICK HERE.
Related Content
- Distillery lends a helping hand in combating coronavirus
- Distilleries are making hand sanitizer with their in-house alcohol and giving it out for free to combat coronavirus
- Lending a Hand: Nebraska family grateful for Savannah's kindness during blizzard
- Missouri waiting on federal relief funds to combat coronavirus
- Southside neighborhoods are organizing to combat crime
- Governor and school officials combat vaping
- These states have some of the most drastic restrictions to combat the spread of coronavirus
- Cold Weather Shelter Opens Early to Combat Freezing Temperatures
- St. Joseph Police Receive Grant to Combat Opioid Overdose