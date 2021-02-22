District Officials present plan for Middle School Football in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) St Joseph has never had middle school football, but many are hoping to change that.

District Officials are hoping to add two Middle School Football Programs. A co-op of sorts between Bode, Robidoux, Spring Garden and Truman Middle Schools.

The District hopes to add the sport for the first time because it will give students in St. Joseph the same opportunities as those in other districts around the area.

“We're the only school district in the area that doesn’t have this option for our kids. So it's not like we are saying, 'hey lets you know go above and beyond and have something outlandish that other kids in our area don’t have'. Our kids don't have the opportunity for this activity at middle school. This will be an investment in our kids so they can have some of the similar opportunities,” said SJSD Student Services, Robert Sigrist.

If the board wants to move forward, the programs will most likely be added in 2022-2023 School Year.