District looks to hire subs, paraprofessionals, and classroom assistants

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District is inviting qualified individuals to apply for jobs this school year.

The District contracted with a hiring company to recruit and screen new hires, EDUStaff, in the latter half of last school year. Schools across the country faced difficulties keeping students in the classroom when staff was sent home due to COVID-19.

Territory Direct Ray Massey said the company already has about 110 to 115 substitutes approved for the school year but more is always better.

“We are looking for as many subs as possible. We never put a cap on the number of subs that we are hiring,” Massey said. “Our local recruiter in the area is going to local businesses. She’s working with local colleges and universities, talking with potential students and education majors saying, ‘hey, there are jobs for you to do right here in your backyard in your home community.’”

Additionally, the company is looking for paraprofessionals, classroom assistants, and secretaries to apply.

Massey said each new hire will be required to attend a two-hour workshop that helps employees develop skills in verbal/nonverbal communication, transitions, and tricks for managing a classroom.

“We confidently state to our districts and our subs that by the end of that workshop they can come into a classroom with all the tools necessary to run that classroom,” Massey said. “We don’t look at our job as providing babysitters. We look at our job as providing educators to further that learning in the absence of contracted staff.”

Applicants can apply with EDUStaff through its website.