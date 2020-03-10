Savannah district partially walks back decision on staff cuts

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) After an emotional school board meeting in Savannah, the board reversed its decision to cut one of the teaching positions at Amazonia Elementary School.

District leaders held their regularly scheduled meeting 24 hours after getting an earful from upset parents Monday night. They voiced their concerns at an Emergency PTO Meeting about the board's decision to cut two teacher positions at Amazonia.

Originally, board members wanted to reassign a Title I position and eliminate a third-grade teaching position at the school. Many parents and even an 8-year-old student addressed the board for three minutes each pleading with them to reconsider the plan.

District leaders again hearing from parents about how they felt the decision would impact the school for the worst. They said the loss of a classroom teacher and consolidation of grade levels would cause their students' education would suffer.

"I just don't see how you can make the math work reducing a small school to two teachers and saying it will increase the learning capabilities of the children," Donald Howard, a concerned elementary parent said before the meeting.

Ultimately, in closed session, the Board of Education advised Superintendent Dr. Eric Kurre to not remove the third-grade classroom teacher. The district will continue to departmentalize fourth and fifth-grade classrooms district-wide and move the Title I position from Amazonia to the Early Learning Center for the 2020-2021 school year.

"Change is always a difficult topic to approach with any community," Stancy Bond, the board president said before the meeting. "We at the school district stand firm in our belief that we want to do what is right for our community but first for our students and second for our faculty so we are firmly behind what is right for them."

Earlier in the week, the principal of Amazonia Elementary, Aimee Addington announced she would be leaving her position at the end of the school year.

Also in closed session at the meeting on Tuesday, the principal of Helena Elementary School, Roxanna Rooney submitted her letter of resignation.

Helena Elementary's leadership has been forced to cut their budget by eliminating a part-time art teacher as well as a part-time P.E. teacher.

Amazonia parents said just one teaching position accounts for about 17% of the teaching staff.