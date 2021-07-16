District proposal shot down, returns

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) If you are a St. Joseph resident and care about who represents you and how they are selected check out the pictured map.

This is what districts could look like in the future.

The proposed map was one of three options presented to the city council.

It's based on the 2019 American Community Survey data and population estimates.

The goal was to re-divide the pie into four larger sections as opposed to the current five council districts.

City council voted this new proposal down on Monday, only to resurrect the idea during a council work session Wednesday.

Now they are running out of time to get something approved before council candidates make decisions.

“As we began to close in on a proposal, we mapped out what would happen if that proposal did not pass and in fact that is what happened. Within that mapping, we identified that we would essentially have one opportunity to go back and present an alternative proposal before we would start reaching some deadline issues,” St. Joseph City Manager Bryan Carter said.

The bill will now go again before the city council at the next meeting and will count as the first reading before it is voted on next month.