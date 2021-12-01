Clear
District requires Hyde students, staff to mask up

Hyde Elementary School students and staff will be required to wear masks starting Thursday, Dec. 2.

Posted: Dec 1, 2021 4:36 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Hyde Elementary School students and staff will be required to wear masks starting Thursday, Dec. 2.

According to a news release from the St. Joseph School District, Hyde's exclusion rate is above 7 percent. The exclusion rate is calculated by adding a building's positive student cases plus the number of students in quarantine and dividing by the school population.

The School Board voted Monday to require individual schools to mask up if the building's exclusion rate exceeds 7 percent.

According to the release, Hyde students and staff will be required to wear masks for the rest of the semester and once students return from winter break, the district will check the quarantine/exclusivity rate again.

