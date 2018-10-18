District website helps students report bullying

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) - A new website is helping students in the St. Joseph School District report bullying.
The district has been using a bullying reporting website, Sprigeo, for one year.
Last school year, the district received 50-60 reports from the website and this year, they have already seen 62.
Sprigeo allows students or faculty to report bullying or safety concerns anonymously. The website will generate a report that gets sent to school's principals and the district's administration.
Dr. Robert Sigrist, SJSD's Director of Student Services, said the increase in reports is due to the district raising awareness that such website exists. Sigrist also said the site allows school officials to have a proactive stance on bullying.
"It's part of our ongoing process where we are trying to reduce the effects of bullying," Sigrist said. "And do things proactively to try to help our students."
A link to Sprigeo can be found here.
