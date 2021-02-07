Doctor and nurse from Mosaic Life Care among thousands of healthcare workers at Super Bowl

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Super Bowl Sunday was a bit of a whirlwind for two mosaic life care healthcare workers.

"I think the word for me would be surreal," Dr. Louis Jamtgaard, Mosaic Life Care said.

Jamtgaard along with nurse Pat Howard were just two of the thousands of healthcare workers that got a front-row seat to see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Super Bowl 55.

"This exceeds my wildest dreams," Jamtgaard said.

The weather in Tampa Fl, they said was a welcome change.

"Woke up this morning it was like 6 degrees and when we landed it was 72 degrees here," Jamtgaard said.

What was just as welcoming was the celebratory atmosphere Super Bowl events provide, especially after a tough year.

"Both of us have been in the thick of it with Covid, and this is my first time really leaving the Kansas City area since all this started," Jamtgaard said.

Howard and Jamtgaard said their hard work on the frontlines of the pandemic didn't go unnoticed by the NFL as it honored them along with thousands of healthcare workers across the country at the big game.

"You see thousands of people here just enjoying themselves and having a good time and we’re trying to celebrate some of the small successes we’ve had," Jamtgaard said.

A once in a lifetime opportunity for those fighting everyday to save lives, here at home.

"It’s really nice that the NFL did something to support all the healthcare heroes and I’m just very grateful," Jamtgaard said.

7,500 healthcare workers were in attendance at Raymond James Stadium.