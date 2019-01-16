Doctor urges fans to bundle up, be safe in cold temperatures at Chiefs game

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— With temperatures in the low teens and single digits Sunday, Chiefs fans could be at risk for hypothermia and other health issues.

Mosaic Life Care's Dr. Cynthia Brownfield, MD, said it's important for fans to dress appropriately for the game.

"Anybody can suffer from hypothermia, there are certain specific medical problems such as heart disease and certain medications that may make you more susceptible to hypothermia," Brownfield said.

With the windchills creeping in the single digits, fans will be bundled up and that's what lifelong Chiefs fan Andrae Hannon is already preparing for.

"Not this cold, but really cold," Hannon said. "A couple of years ago when they played Pittsburgh in the Divisional it was probably like 21 degrees.

Tailgating will also be big Sunday for fans, which for some people means enjoying an alcoholic beverage or two and when you mix alcohol and cold weather, hypothermia can be a concern.

"First, it decreases your level of shivering, it's that natural reaction for your body staying warm and you kind of feel like your hydrating, but you're really not," Brownfield said. "The third thing about alcohol is that it dilates your blood vessels in your arms and your legs, giving you the sense that you're warm, but your inner core is actually getting cold."

Brownfield said it's important to dress warm, eat a high-carb meal, like tailgating food, and if you're drinking alcohol, switch in some room-temperature water or tea in between drinks.