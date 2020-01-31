Doctor watches friends battle Wuhan virus in China

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) U.S. officials declared the novel coronavirus a public health emergency Friday.

The virus has led to 213 deaths in China, where 2019-nCoV was first reported. The World Health Organization (WHO) reporting at least 9826 confirmed cases globally and all but 106 in China.

Doctor Junping Yang, an endocrinologist with Mosaic Life Care and a graduate of Wuhan Medical College in China, said his friends and classmates are doctors on the frontlines of the world health crisis.

“The people working with the patients have to go through isolation for a certain time, next three days, make sure they don't have any illness before they can go home,” Yang said. "Yeah, I'm concerned about them."

Wuhan is a major city of 11 million in the province of Hubei, where the virus was first detected.

Dr. Yang grew up in the Hubei province but miles and miles away from the epicenter of the virus.

Before moving to the U.S. to further his studies, he graduated from Wuhan Medical College. Yang said some of his medical school friends are still in the city and on the front lines.

There are no deaths and only six confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to CDC data, 241 people in 36 states, have been tested for the virus and 114 came back negative. The other 121 cases are pending.

People have tested positive for the virus in California, Washington, Arizona, and Illinois. All but one person infected with the virus in the US had recently traveled to Wuhan, China, where the virus originated.

Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV) and the newest strain the novel coronavirus.

The medical community is on edge because not much is known about the virus right now, said Mosaic Life Care’s Dr. Scott Folk, an infectious disease specialist.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar declared the outbreak a public health emergency in the U.S. Friday. The announcement came on the heels of a quarantine order for the 195 Americans at a military base in Southern California evacuated from China.

Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told reporters Friday the government hasn’t issued a quarantine order like this in over 50 years.’

The CDC website called it a “rapidly evolving situation.”

The flu-like virus includes respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, and shortness of breath. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

Local hospitals, healthcare clinics, and urgent cares are all on high alert for any possible coronavirus cases. But Mosaic Life Care is going a step further and calling on all of its healthcare workers to ask patients about their travel history.

Dr. Folk announced the screen earlier this week.