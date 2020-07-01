Doctors anticipate spike in injuries over 4th of July weekend compared to past summers

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A day of celebrating, spending time with family, and shooting off fireworks can also result in making a visit to the hospital.

Experts say the most common injury is a burn to the face and/or hands, found especially amongst children when involved with sparklers.

"Usually like four years or younger," said Dhaval Bhavsar, MD at Kansas Health System. They don't know control. Either a child who is turning to the side and getting someone else burnt or the one who is holding it and suddenly makes a movement to the face and then all the sparks are in the face."

Doctors anticipate the number of injuries to spike over the holiday weekend as business is booming for firework sales this summer.

"We've been in business for 9 years," said Colten Joseph, manager of Border War Fireworks. "I've never seen such excitement for fireworks this year. People are just coming in like crazy."

Firework store managers and doctors believe the spike in sales this year is because of the pandemic and firework displays being canceled. Leaving doctors very worried about an increase in injury.

"This is what worries me," said Bhavsar. "There will be many more families lighting fireworks; some non-experienced. Add to that, parents enjoying their own time not being able to keep an eye on the kids. Higher chance of injuries."

The other common firework to cause injury is mortar fireworks.