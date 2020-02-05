Doctors urge fans to pace their partying

To say Chiefs fans are celebrating the big win on Sunday would be an understatement.

Fans haven't seemed to stop cheering since the Chiefs' won the Championship title.

With the celebratory parade taking place tomorrow in Kansas City, the partying doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

“To come off a superbowl win, I think it’s going to continue until next season," says Whitney Loehnig, owner of Adam's Bar and Grill.

And while this post-win partying is good for business, it might not be so good for your health.

Dr. Cynthia Brownfield says that fans who might "pre-game" are putting themselves at a serious health risk.

“People frequently legally drunk before they even go to the football game and then they are consuming more alcohol. So, that’s why we are seeing this definite concerning increase in motor vehicle accidents, physical altercations... All alcohol related things that are happening with these events," says Dr. Brownfield.

So how many is too many?

The amount of drinks a person can safely consume may surprise the average drinker.

“During a regular sporting event, if you’re having more than 5 drinks if you’re a man and 4 with a woman that you’re binge drinking and a lot of people I don’t think recognize that as being binge drinking but that is the definition,” says Dr. Katherine Darnell.

Doctors say moderation is best when it comes to consuming alcoholic beverages, especially when drinking at events you want to recall.

“The most important thing is that we all want to remember the parade and if you’re drinking you aren’t going to remember it very well so just drink responsibly and be in a place where you’re not going to be driving and you’re not going to be putting yourself at risk by making poor decisions,” says Dr. Darnell.

Remember to always practice safe drinking and to plan ahead on for transportation.