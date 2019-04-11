Docudrama aims to show students the dangers of impaired driving

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Local law enforcement, emergency crews and a few student actors came together to send a message to high schoolers about the dangers of impaired driving.

The parking lot of the St. Joseph Christian school was the scene of a staged vehicle accident. Students saw a large truck and a sedan placed to resemble a collision, they also saw one teen lying face first on the ground.

Moments later, a group a kids approach the crash site frantic, they call 911 triggering a dispatch call. Within minutes, police and sheriffs arrive on scene followed by ambulances and a helicopter.

The students involved in the mock accident were peers of those who watched. Spectators said seeing their fellow classmates play out the scene left an impression on them.

"It was just incredibly impactful," Amaya Woods, student spectator said. "Watching the people that you go to school with every day in a scene like that is heartbreaking and it could really happen."

It's just kinda scares you," Gracie Walker, student spectator said. "Its hard to think that could actually happen."

The actors involved in the staged docudrama said the experience was just as meaningful for them as it was for the spectators.

"People say that a picture says a thousand words," Allyah Smith, student actor said. "Seeing this rather than just being shown a presentation it’s a lot more real."

Students got to see everything that goes into working a crash scene transporting the injured, figuring out who's responsible, they even saw the process of what happens to someone who dosen't survive. All of this may have all been fake, but the impression left on the kids was very real.

"It made me realize that this could happen to anyone and that drinking and driving isn't a good idea." Max Freudenthal, student spectator said.

students said this lesson wasn't just for them but for all young drivers, and they plan to spread the word.

"It’s just really important to spread awareness about it and really take it seriously." Woods said.

According to the IIHS, vehicle accidents involving young drivers increase between the monthes of April and July every year.