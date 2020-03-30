Doggie day care still available for pets of essential workers and others

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- Don't tell the dogs at Fantastic Fido's that doggie day care isn't an essential service.

During our citywide stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus, businesses related to animal care are among 19 categories of commerce allowed to stay open and deemed "essential."

Fantastic Fido's usually has about 75 dogs per day that they care for. However, for the past couple weeks, they've had only about a third of that total.

People still going to work are happy to take advantage of Fido's staying open

"I don't know what I'd do without having a provider like this," said customer Stacy Fisher.

Fisher is still working, preparing floral services for funerals while her husband continues to see patients as a therapist. Both jobs are deemed essential.

"He would have a hard time doing therapy with the dogs bouncing around in the background. I'd have a hard time doing funeral flowers with the dogs bouncing around in the background," Fisher said.

Instead, the dogs are bouncing around at Fantastic Fido's while their dog-parents go off to work.

"We've got several clients at Boeringer, we have a lot obviously at Mosaic and those are pretty much the majority of the one's who have been considered essential. We have some city employees who come out here as well," said Alyson Fisher, owner of Fantastic Fido's.

In addition to the daycare, grooming services for the dogs is still permitted. The pets must know they're pretty special when they're allowed to get a haircut at a time when their human owners can't. Barber shops and hair salons are not considered essential.

It's definitely a strange time we're living in, but a perfect time for a cute companion to be with.

"It's long, scary days and when I sit down next to any of my dogs and give them a hug, it's an instant stress reliever," Stacy Fisher said.

During the stay-at-home order, Fantastic Fido's has cut it's fees for doggie day care by 50 percent. They have also extended their drop-off and pick-up hours to assist healthcare workers and others who have longer work schedules.