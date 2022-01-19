Dogs arrive to shelter in severe conditions, now ready for adoption

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A pair of Shih-Tzu dogs were recently taken to the Friends of the Animal Shelter in severely bad shape after their owner died.

The 11-year old brothers, Al and Capone, were matted, covered in feces and had urine all over them when taken to the shelter by the owners relatives.

The shelter shared the story of the dogs on Facebook on Wednesday.

"It was horrific, honestly, to see it," said Aubrey Silvey, the Humane Educator at the shelter. "And just the smell of them was horrible."

The shelter, with the help of Twin Pines Animal Clinic, were able to clean up the dogs and groom them properly.

"Capone, his little eye was like pulled open," said Silvey. "He couldn't even close his eye so he had a severely dry eye because the mats were so bad."

Capone had six pounds of matted hair removed and Al had four pounds removed. Silvey said the dogs were nearly immobile.

"To imagine the amount of time they lived like that and what that must have for them and to know they were in so much pain from that hair pulling on their skin and unable to see and do anything that a normal dog should be able to do. It was pretty horrific to see that," Silvey added.

The pair has been with the shelter for a few weeks now, warming up to their new bodies and becoming friendly again.

"It's amazing to see them afterwards. Because when they came in, they didn't want to be touched at all." said Silvey. "They growled at us, both of them. They didn't approach us--any of the staff or volunteers. They were miserable. They were in a lot of pain. Now they're happy, and they want to be loved."

Silvey says Al and Capone are ready for adoption.

"Capone kind of does his own thing, and Al just likes to be glued to your hip," Silvey explained. "But they're inseparable too, because they love each other and they just always have to be right next to each other. It's really cute to see their relationship with each other too."

Silvey said the dogs must be adopted as pair. They are brothers and have lived their entire lives together side by side.

"We want to make sure they get to live out their golden years in a home together like they deserve," Silvey said.

Al and Capone are human friendly and medically in the clear to go home. The dogs will be neutered prior to adoption.

"Obviously they have a ways to go," the humane educator said. "They still need to heal some and their fur will grow back out a bit so they look better, but just to see them run around and wag their tales was amazing."

Al & Capone are available for adoption now and will be placed together. If interested in meeting them for adoption, submit an application using this link.