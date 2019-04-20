Dogs fetch nearly 1,000 eggs at annual paws only Easter event

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) More than 1,000 eggs were hidden on the hill at Krug Park Saturday morning for the 13th annual Paws Only Egg Hunt, hosted by UPCO Pet Supply Store.

Dogs, led by their owners, fetched the eggs in under 10 minutes. Each egg contained treats for the dogs.

UPCO puts on the free event for owners to get their dogs out to socialize, which can be good for the dog's health, Erin Evans-Green, the marketing director for UPCO, said.

In it's 13th year, the event welcomes more and more dogs to the hunt.

"It grew every year probably for the first five or six years," Evans-Green said. "Now we get around 100 dogs every year. This year, is the first year I think we went over 100. We have 116 this year so it's pretty awesome."

Each owner took home a goodie bag and could enter into a raffle for some other prizes.

UPCO Pet Supply Store is located at 3705 Pear St. in St. Joseph.