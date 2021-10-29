Clear
Domestic Violence survivor plans to open bakery, employ other victims

“I saw those women come in and just how broken they were," said Allen.

Posted: Oct 29, 2021 2:25 PM
Posted By: Kilee Thomas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Next year, St. Joseph will have a brand new bakery that's run and operated by domestic violence victims. 

After Nicole Allen left her abuser and sought help from the local YWCA, she found comfort in a life-long hobby: baking. 

“Cupcakes are probably my specialty," said Nicole Allen, Owner of Sugar High Bakery, “It just turned into a crazy hobby, love, obsession.”

Since she was 16, Allen has had a special gift, baking mouth-watering sweets and transforming them into something spectacular. She dove deeper into baking once she left the YWCA and realized she could make something more from her favorite past-time. 

She decided to whip up an unconventional business plan and open a bakery run by victims of domestic violence just like her. 

“I saw those women come in and just how broken they were. Most of them will go back to that situation because they don’t have financial stability or somewhere else to go," said Allen. 

Allen said providing survivors a way forward can make all the difference in saving someone's life. She said she's more than willing and able to teach someone to bake and refine their skills.

“It is really something that I think everyone can do,” said Allen, “We hope to connect them with the YWCA and other places and charities that can help them.”

She's still finding just the right ingredients to start a business such as suppliers and a location, but Allen knows one thing for sure: who she's baking for. 

“A portion of every order will go towards domestic violence charities,” said Allen. 

On November 6th, Allen will have a dessert table at the Break N Run Pool Hall starting at 6 p.m.

To visit Sugar High Bakery's Facebook page, CLICK HERE. 

