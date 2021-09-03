Clear
Doniphan Co. holding vaccination clinic today

The vaccination clinic will be held near the football field at Highland from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

Posted: Sep 3, 2021 9:53 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(TROY, Ks.) Health officials in Doniphan county will be holding a vaccination clinic at the Highland Community College today.

This comes as they're sharing the latest vaccination numbers in the county.

Currently 41 percent of Doniphan county residents have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, that number is higher than what health officials expected for the county.

However, there's one age group the county health department says is lagging behind when it comes to getting the shot.

Local health officials shared with us who they'd like to see more of.

“We're only running about 18% of our 12-17 year olds, so we were really hoping to increase that rate here within the next month or two just by educating people and possibly going back to the schools,” Sheryl Pierce of the Doniphan County Health Department said.



Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms continue to move across the area this morning. Our first round of rain will start to exit the area later this afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds will take over this afternoon with temperatures warming into the lower 80s. Another round of showers and storms will move into the area late tonight into early tomorrow morning. The heaviest rainfall looks to stay south of about I-70. Rain could linger through the morning hours on Saturday before exiting the area. The remainder of Labor Day weekend looks to be sunny and dry. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s this weekend due to the cold front. Sunny and comfortable conditions will continue into next week.
