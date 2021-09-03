Doniphan Co. holding vaccination clinic today

(TROY, Ks.) Health officials in Doniphan county will be holding a vaccination clinic at the Highland Community College today.

This comes as they're sharing the latest vaccination numbers in the county.

Currently 41 percent of Doniphan county residents have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, that number is higher than what health officials expected for the county.

However, there's one age group the county health department says is lagging behind when it comes to getting the shot.

Local health officials shared with us who they'd like to see more of.

“We're only running about 18% of our 12-17 year olds, so we were really hoping to increase that rate here within the next month or two just by educating people and possibly going back to the schools,” Sheryl Pierce of the Doniphan County Health Department said.

The vaccination clinic will be held near the football field at Highland from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.